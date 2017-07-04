Bedsits - one-roomed accommodation with combined cooking, sleeping and living facilities - have been banned in Ireland for the past few years. However, they could be reintroduced under the new Minister for Housing.

Is this a good or bad idea?

Architect, planner and Green Party Councillor Ciaran Cuffe doesn't think it's appropriate to bring bedsits back.

"They were banned because they were seen as being unsuitable for human habitation."

"The idea of going back to a system where you would sleep and cook and spend your time in exactly the same space is not hygienic, and there could be issues around fire safety."

Fintan McNamara, CEO of the Institute of Professional Valuers and Auctioneers, has first-hand experience of living in a bedsit and believes they are of value, particularly to people who are on a budget. He describes the regulation as "very short-sighted."

"In every other jurisdiction across Europe, this type of accommodation is permitted. Our colleagues across Europe have been amazed that such a rule was brought in here at a time when there is such a housing shortage."

"It's not ideal for long-term accommodation, but it's ideal for students who want peace and quiet and their own space."