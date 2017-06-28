Shocking footage has emerged online of a sulky racing accident in Kilkenny, in which a horse lost its life.

The driver was thrown from the cart following the collision with a stop sign, but was not seriously injured.

The video was posted on Facebook by Fianna Fáil's Andrew McGuinness, who is in favour of banning sulky racing on public roads. In the post, he described the incident as "another display of horrific animal cruelty" and confirmed that the Gardaí are investigating the incident.

See the video below: