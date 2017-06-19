Sky's Now TV service has arrived in Ireland, having been available in the UK for the past five years.

But can it be viewed as a serious rival to Netflix?

Now TV is an online streaming service that allows you to watch a wide range of entertainment. There are over 250 TV box sets available - including some of Sky Atlantic and HBO's biggest shows - as well as movies and sports packages, with access to all Sky Cinema and Sky Sports channels.

There is no contract; instead, viewers can buy weekly passes for €15 or monthly ones for €50. You can also buy a Now TV box to connect the service to your television.

Peter McGuire of the Irish Times describes it as "Sky TV's answer to Netflix." He thinks that, while Netflix is great for original series and documentaries, Now TV wins out for its movie selection and other packages.

"Netflix is such a behemoth, but I think what will prove popular with Now TV is the movies, because Netflix is not known for its fantastic movies. I think arts, movies and sport is where Now TV shines."

Andy O'Donoghue, our regular Tech Tuesday contributor, said: "Sky is not a cheap subscription, whereas Now TV is pay as you go television."

"I don't think it's a competitor really. People will consume what they want, when they want."