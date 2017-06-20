One of the big stories from the United States this week is the tragic death of American student Otto Warmbier, who was detained in North Korea for 15 months after being accused of trying to steal a propaganda sign from a hotel. He had been in a coma for some time and was returned to his family only last week.

This was one of the main issues discussed by Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone during our weekly US slot.

"Clearly this man was murdered," Cal said, adding that it's obvious the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "doesn't care about his people."

Marion McKeone agreed, "It's a really tragic case. The US may prohibit its citizens from travelling to North Korea, which I think may be a good thing."

"I also have some sympathy for the situation Donald Trump is in. You suspect there's very little the US can do and there won't be regime change without China being on board."