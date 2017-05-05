Charley Boorman has had a distinguished career as a travel writer and TV presenter. He has made two travel series with Ewan McGregor and has now published his autobiography, Long Way Back.

Known for his lifelong love of motorbikes, Charley suffered an accident 14 months ago. He was left bed-ridden for six months and spent nine months in a wheelchair. He spoke to Matt about the long rehabilitation process, which he documents in his book, saying, "Little goals become huge."

Also documented in the book is Charley's childhood, much of which he spent in Ireland, with his film director father John Boorman.

He also spoke about what it was like to get back on a bike again ("It's my livelihood"), the possibility of doing more shows with Ewan McGregor, and the challenges of writing when you have dyslexia.

Listen to the full interview below: