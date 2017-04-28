It's hard enough to get a new business off the ground in Ireland in a competitive market, so to make your mark in another country is quite an achievement.

Marissa Carter is the founder and Chief Executive of best-selling tan company Cocoa Brown. Her products have seen huge success in Ireland, and will soon be launching in the United States.

Cocoa Brown's products are currently stocked in 30 stores in New York, and Marissa anticipates that "the US market will be huge for us."

Marissa explained that the time is right for the family to relocate before her two young children, aged five and two, become too settled into their lives in Ireland: "If we don't do it now, we'll never do it."

One of the reasons for Cocoa Brown's initial success in Ireland was the lack of other available one-hour tans on the market. But why has fake tan become so popular among Irish women?

For Marissa, the reason is simple: we don't get enough sunshine here, and tan makes people feel good.

Listen to the full interview with Marissa below: