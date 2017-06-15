MMA star Conor McGregor and boxer Floyd Mayweather are set to to head to head in a much anticipated boxing match in August which could see both walk away with $100 million. But not everyone is happy about it.

As McGregor is not strictly a boxer, many are questioning whether the fight is actually about sport, or is simply a money-making event.

Kieren Cunningham of the Irish Daily Star says, "It's showbiz, not sport at all. It's about money more than anything. Conor McGregor hasn't got a hope."

Peter Carroll, reporter with Severe MMA and the Irish Daily Mirror, agrees: "It really lacks any substance as a sporting event, but the public interest is there. It's been talked about for the last year."

