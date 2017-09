The music industry has changed a lot over the years, including album sales.

Does the album mean as much as it used to, or is it just a way for artists to support a tour?

John Caddell and Nadine O'Regan pondered this in our weekly music slot and discussed some of the big album releases in the run-up to Christmas.

They also chatted about some of the week's other music news, including the 25th anniversary of Later with Jools Holland.

