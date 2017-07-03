Donald Trump has continued his war on the media in his latest series of tweets, one of which includes a video of the President edited to look like he is wrestling with a CNN reporter.

Some have declared it extremely childish and unpresidential, while others were amused by it and considered the tweet just a bit of fun. Has he finally lost the plot?

Conservative commentator Michael Walsh says the left "can't help themselves" when it comes to being outraged by Trump.

"It's a bit of a laugh. I think we're looking at a Cold Civil War between left and right. Everything the President does to drive the leftist media crazy is part of that. He's a very canny showman."

"The media declared war on the President almost from the start, but it's not working this time. The media hears any push-back or criticism as an imaginary threat."

New York attorney Ed Hayes agrees that the tweet was supposed to be funny, but also thinks that the media needs to leave Trump to make mistakes on his own.

"I do think it was intended as a joke. I also think the media is handling all of this terribly."

"If I were them, I wouldn't handle it that way. I would let him dig his own hole."