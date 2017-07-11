Donald Trump Jr. has been making headlines this week, as the US President's eldest son has been accused of treason.

The New York Times reported that Trump Jr. had arranged to meet with a Russian lawyer who offered to provide him with incriminating information on Hillary Clinton which would aid the Trump presidential campaign.

Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone discussed the story during our weekly US slot, as well as the Australian reporter who offered a scathing critique of President Trump's behaviour at last week's G-20 meeting.