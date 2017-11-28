Donald Trump Offends Native Americans With 'Pocahontas' Joke
Donald Trump is in trouble again, this time for insulting Native Americans.
At a ceremony honouring Native American World War II veterans, Trump stated that his nickname for Senator Elizabeth Warren was 'Pocahontas'.
Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone joined us for our weekly US slot to discuss this story and others that have happened this week, including Time magazine's rejection of Trump's claim that he was offered their Man of the Year award.
Listen below: