Donald Trump's "Ridiculous" Speech To Boy Scouts Causes A Stir
It's been another week of interesting Donald Trump activity.
The President made a rather rambling 35-minute speech to a group of American boy scouts, during which he spoke in depth about his election victory as well as fitting in a few jibes at Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the "fake media."
Cal Thomas described the speech as ridiculous: "This wasn't the time or place. He won the election - why is he still talking about Wisconsin?"
Marion McKeone went a step further, saying that Trump is "unhinged."
Other topics discussed during our US slot included the possibility of Trump firing Jeff Sessions, and Sean Spicer's resignation.
Listen below: