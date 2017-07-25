It's been another week of interesting Donald Trump activity.

The President made a rather rambling 35-minute speech to a group of American boy scouts, during which he spoke in depth about his election victory as well as fitting in a few jibes at Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and the "fake media."

Cal Thomas described the speech as ridiculous: "This wasn't the time or place. He won the election - why is he still talking about Wisconsin?"

Marion McKeone went a step further, saying that Trump is "unhinged."

Other topics discussed during our US slot included the possibility of Trump firing Jeff Sessions, and Sean Spicer's resignation.

Listen below: