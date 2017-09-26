Donald Trump's criticism of black NFL players for refusing to stand during the national anthem has been one of the big stories to emerge from America in the last week.

Trump in turn has been criticised for his choice of words about the players, calling them "sons of bitches."

Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone joined us for our weekly US slot and gave their views on the subject.

"If you can't escape to a game without politics invading, people are going to give up," Cal said.

"These players make more money playing football than they could ever make doing anything else in their lives."

Marion said, "The language Trump used is a huge insult. He was addressing an all-white, very conservative, alt-right crowd. It was blatantly racist."