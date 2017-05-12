As the eighth series of RTE's Dragon's Den comes to an end, we were joined by one of the newest members of the team, businesswoman Chanelle McCoy.

Chanelle spoke about why she chose to be part of the show: "It's a fantastic forum for entrepreneurs to bring their business to life and to get very good mentoring. To be able to give somebody an opportunity to progress their business is very rewarding."

As the director of her own pharmaceutical company, Chanelle Medical, she understands what it takes to be successful. She always had a passion for business and says, "There was nothing else I wanted to do." She considers her ability to "bring a business to the next level" to be one of her main strengths.

Chanelle also told us about her other investments, how she finds the time to balance these with her main company and life with her husband, the now retired jockey AP McCoy.

Listen to the full interview below: