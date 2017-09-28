Join us for a special Last Word event at Easons on O'Connell Street on Monday 2nd October, which will see Trevor White in conversation with Matt Cooper.

Trevor will be speaking to Matt about his new book Alfie, The Life and Times of Alfie Byrne, which tells the life story of the Dublin politician Alfie Byrne. Highlights from the conversation will be broadcast on The Last Word.

The event will start at 1.15pm and is expected to last for 30 minutes, to be followed by a 10 minute Q&A.

Tickets are free and can be booked by following this link.