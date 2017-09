A new deal has been done between AIB and the Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation which will help people who can't pay their mortgage to stay in their homes.

Those who are found to be eligible for social housing will be able to have their homes rented back to them.

David Hall, founder of iCare Housing and CEO of the IMHO, and Brendan Burgess of AskAboutMoney.com joined us to discuss the initiative.

