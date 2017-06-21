Experts have warned that Ireland is on the way to becoming "the fattest nation in Europe", with half of adults being considered overweight or obese.

Fiona Looney, columnist with the Irish Daily Mail, is in agreement. She told us about her attendance at the Robbie Williams concert last weekend and how, looking around at the crowd, she had "never seen so many overweight people in one place."

"We don't pussyfoot about any other health issue besides weight," Fiona said. "We've paid lip service to this for too long - we have to call a spade a spade."

"The reality is, half the people there have very serious health problems."

Rather than not making people feel bad about themselves, Fiona feels it's more important to draw attention to the health risks involved with being overweight.

"We have this Irish mindset of we're grand - and honestly, we're not grand."