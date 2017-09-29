Join Dublin footballer Philly McMahon for a special live event at The Helix to mark the launch of his book The Choice.

Philly will be interviewed by Matt Cooper in front of a live audience at The Helix Theatre, DCU, Collins Avenue, Dublin 9 on Monday 16th October from 7.30-8.30pm.

They will be joined by special guests on the night and a book signing will take place after the interview.

Tickets are free but must be booked in advance on Eventbrite and presented at the door on the night. They are available at this link.

Doors at 7pm. Audience must be seated by 7.15pm. Over 18s only.

Watch the video below to see Philly explain a bit more about the book: