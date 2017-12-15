Senator Frances Black has spoken many times in the past about addiction issues. She is now taking an active role in the Public Health (Alcohol) Bill, which passed all stages in the Seanad today.

Frances joined us for our Friday Interview to discuss the bill and why she believes it is so important.

"This is about product separation in the shops," she says.

"We're talking about the harm alcohol causes to individuals and their health and mental health."

She emphasises that she is not anti-alcohol, and in fact supported the idea of pubs opening on Good Friday. However, as someone who has been very open about her own past struggles with alcohol, she wants to draw attention to our "unhealthy relationship" with it.

Does she think the bill will change public attitudes towards alcohol consumption?

"These are four small measures to kick-start the awareness of alcohol causing untold damage in this country."

"Three people a day are going to die, 1,500 hospital beds are taken up every day, and over 50% of suicides are alcohol-related. There's something not quite right with that picture, and this legislation will start to create awareness."