Is free GP care a good or bad idea?

Dr. Ruairi Hanley joined us for our new weekly health slot to talk about why he thinks it wouldn't work.

"If you gave free GP care to everyone, you'd be waiting three weeks to see a GP. The demand grossly exceeds the supply."

Ruairi told us about the current GP shortage in Ireland, caused by falling numbers of full-time GPs and many younger doctors emigrating for work. He says, "We have a crisis of unprecedented proportions."

Listen below:

You can hear Dr. Ruairi Hanley talking about all things health related every Wednesday on The Last Word.