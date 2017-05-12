Donald Trump has had quite a week. Having fired FBI Director James Comey, he has now been issuing warnings to him via Twitter.

Michael Clifford and Aingeala Flannery discussed the US President's recent behaviour on our Friday Panel, along with the low uptake of the flu vaccine among our nurses, the addictive nature of Facebook and some of the week's other stories.

They were also joined by Nick Ferrari, who spoke about his interview with Theresa May.

Listen below: