It's been announced that Katie Hopkins will leave her job at LBC with immediate effect.

The news follows a tweet by Hopkins, which has since been deleted, calling for a "final solution" in response to the Manchester terrorist attack earlier this week.

Aingeala Flannery and Hugh Linehan discussed this and some of the week's other stories, including the possible dangers of fidget spinners and Piers Morgan's remarks that Ariana Grande should have visited those injured at the Manchester Arena in hospital.