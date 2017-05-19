Sweden has dropped a rape allegation against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

He has spent several years seeking asylum at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London. Where will he go from here?

Joe Donnelly and Susan Daly discussed this and some of the week's other stories on our Friday Panel.

Other topics included the death of Roger Ailes, RADA's plans to teach female graduates how to get ahead in the professions, and the new study that suggests it might not be as dangerous as previously thought to drink some alcohol during the early stages of pregnancy.