Brendan Griffin, Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, has spoken about the possibility of introducing tax exemptions for GAA players.

Does this make sense, and how would it affect amateurs in other sports?

Kieran Cunningham, chief sports writer with the Irish Daily Star, doesn't see how it would work.

"I think it's completely impractical. There are two jurisdictions and six counties in the north who operate under a different tax regime."

"There are also a lot of amateurs in other sports, and if you give this tax break to GAA players, other amateurs would look for it as well."

Former Monaghan player Dick Clerkin agrees.

"It's very difficult to see how this system would work."

"When you look at the demographics of GAA players - you have students, workers, self-employed, unemployed - how would you apply tax breaks in any way?"