As the Bank Holiday weekend approaches, public transport is likely to be busier than usual.

For rail passengers in particular, finding a seat is a common problem. We've all been in situations where we book and reserve a seat on a train, only to find it is occupied when we get on. What's the best way to deal with it?

Barry Kenny, Corporate Communications Manager at Irish Rail, admits that the issue seems to apply to trains more than other forms of transport. "It happens more than it should. It's a cultural thing. People wouldn't sit in someone else's seat if they were on a plane."

However, it's a problem that Irish Rail are working to solve. "We are ensuring the reliability of the system is as good as it can be. We will have customer service personnel across all routes in the coming months and ensure that everybody gets a seat where possible."

Psychologist Susannah Healy stressed the importance of keeping calm when speaking to someone who has taken your seat - particularly since they genuinely may not have realised it was reserved.

"It is possible for people to be making honest mistakes. They may be having a bad day. It's important not to get into aggressive mode with these people. Watch your tone and your body language, and never touch someone who's angry. Give them opt-outs so they can get up without losing face."

If they still refuse to move, Susannah's advice is to ask for assistance from a member of staff.

Listen to the full interview below: