The CSO today announced that 183,000 homes in Ireland are currently vacant. This is frustrating news for anyone currently struggling to buy or rent properties.

We were joined by architect Declan O'Donnell of RTE's 'Home of the Year' and quantity surveyor Patricia Power, who can be seen on 'Room To Improve'. They discussed the housing crisis and also gave their tips on how to go about renovating your home.

Listen below: