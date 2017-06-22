More cyclists have been killed on the roads so far this year than in 2016.

Having discussed the issue of keeping our roads as safe as possible for cyclists, today we focused on the dangers of sharing the roads with large vehicles such as trucks.

Verona Murphy, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association, explained that cyclists need to be extremely vigilant in this area.

"I'm certainly not anti-cyclist. It's paramount to us that cyclists become aware of how trucks operate. They're big vehicles - at slow speeds, they can do serious damage."

"A cyclist should never come up on the inside of the vehicle. They don't see indicators."

Heather Boyle of Cycling Ireland added that it's the responsibility of all road users to be aware of each other, and that changes to infrastructure are needed.

"We're all here to share the road. We're not looking for a debate or an argument. We're all here for the greater good of every road user. What we do need is an increased investment in infrastructure. We have more cyclists on the road in the past ten years."

Listen to the full interview below: