Everywhere you go, you'll see people taking selfies. But is it a sign that we now live in a society where people are self-obsessed?

Will Storr is the author of Selfie, a book which explores how the selfie culture came about as a result of narcissism.

Will says that the history of narcissism can be traced back to Ancient Greece, and that rates of narcissism in young people "have been going up since the 1990s."

He also draws a distinction between self-esteem and self-obsession - but says that one can lead to another.

"High self-esteem can be great, but it has to be earned. If you give people unearned self-esteem, they'll give up quickly because they think they're amazing."

Listen below: