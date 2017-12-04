What's it like for a top athlete when they retire?

Former RTE Sport producer Paul Byrnes has aimed to tackle this question in his new book, At The End Of The Day.

"Every athlete is there to compete and win, and it's all about the present," he explains.

"They're in that zone for so long, and suddenly when they retire, that whole structure is gone."

Paul spoke to Matt about the difficulties many have in moving on from their sporting careers and shared just some of their stories.

Listen below: