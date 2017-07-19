Netflix is the home of a fascinating documentary about the privacy case of former wrestler Hulk Hogan.

Nobody Speak: Trials Of The Free Press tells the story of Hogan's legal action against the American website Gawker, which posted a sex tape of him.

Brian Knappenberger, producer and director of the documentary, joined us to explain more about the story and how, in the era of Donald Trump's presidency, "money can be used to leverage against media."

Listen below: