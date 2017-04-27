Yesterday we heard from Dr. Ruairi Hanley about why vaccines are vital for our health.

Professor Kingston Mills of the School of Biochemistry and Immunology at Trinity College Dublin is involved in the launch of World Immunisation Week, and he told us more about this issue.

Kingston explained the "lack of evidence" supporting a link between vaccines and particular side effects, and stressed the importance of "making an informed decision based on scientific evidence rather than hearsay."