HSE Director Tony O'Brien has attributed his own weight loss to his decision to give up bread in 2012, saying, "Modern bread is rubbish."

The Irish Bread Bakers Association was not too impressed with his comments. Their spokesperson Oonagh Monahan joined us to talk about the facts, and the myths, behind bread.

Are carbohydrates really bad for us? What exactly are the ingredients that go into the bread we buy?

Listen below to find out.