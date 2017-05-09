Ireland Rugby Star Simon Zebo On His Love Of Hurling
He may be an international rugby player, but Simon Zebo has been named by Bord Gais Energy as one of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship's ambassadors. He dropped in to tell us why, and revealed the best Cork hurler he played against at underage level.
"I have a big background in hurling," he explained. "I would have played hurling for a lot of years growing up. I just love the sport."
Zebo admitted there "wasn't much structure" when he played hurling, but that was what he loved about the sport: "You just go out and give it a lash."
On his playing style, he said, "I liked to run with the ball, solo a lot and shoot from anywhere."
He would encourage young people to take up hurling because "it teaches kids a lot of stuff, whether it's skill-wise, hard work or courage."
For Zebo, when it came to choosing between the two sports he loved, rugby won out. He cites school as a big factor in his decision. Concerning his Munster future, he said, "The love I have for Munster Rugby is never going to die out."
Listen to the full interview below: