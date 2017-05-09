He may be an international rugby player, but Simon Zebo has been named by Bord Gais Energy as one of the All-Ireland senior hurling championship's ambassadors. He dropped in to tell us why, and revealed the best Cork hurler he played against at underage level.

"I have a big background in hurling," he explained. "I would have played hurling for a lot of years growing up. I just love the sport."

Zebo admitted there "wasn't much structure" when he played hurling, but that was what he loved about the sport: "You just go out and give it a lash."

On his playing style, he said, "I liked to run with the ball, solo a lot and shoot from anywhere."

He would encourage young people to take up hurling because "it teaches kids a lot of stuff, whether it's skill-wise, hard work or courage."

For Zebo, when it came to choosing between the two sports he loved, rugby won out. He cites school as a big factor in his decision. Concerning his Munster future, he said, "The love I have for Munster Rugby is never going to die out."

Listen to the full interview below: