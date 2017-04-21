On this week's Friday Interview, we were joined by the author of a new book on Irish peacekeeping.

Lieutenant Colonel Dan Harvey has just published Into Action: Irish Peacekeepers Under Fire. It tells the story of the Irish Defence Forces' role as international peacekeepers from 1960 to 2014.

Dan spoke to Matt about some of the key moments detailed in the book, and why "Irish peacekeepers are known to be friendly, fair and, on occasions, firm."

Listen below: