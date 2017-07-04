Is Donald Trump playing too much golf instead of solving his country's problems?

In the 165 days he has spent as US President so far, Trump has apparently spent 35 of those on one of his own golf properties - despite having previously criticised Barack Obama for playing too much during his presidency.

In our US slot, Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone discussed this and some of the week's other stories from America, including Trump's continuing tensions with North Korea and China.

Listen below: