Brexit has created various problems for Ireland, as a country that depends heavily on trade with Britain. The government has already made clear that we will remain in the EU ourselves, but is this necessarily the best thing to do?

Former Irish Ambassador Ray Bassett has written a Policy Exchange report entitled After Brexit, will Ireland be next to exit? which raises the question of whether we should pursue an 'Irexit' of our own.

Michael Fitzmaurice, Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, has read the report and believes we need "a plan B."

"We're at a crossroads with Brexit talks at the moment. The British and European Union will be deciding the future."

"I would have always advocated for the old EEC. I believe it was a great project, but I do worry that we are being dictated to by France and Germany. We as a country will have to face up to very harsh decisions in a few years' time.

"We need to be able to do a deal with those countries, and you cannot do that when you're a full member of the EU."

Dan O'Brien, Chief Economist at the Institute of International and European Affairs, doesn't think Ireland can have the best of both worlds.

"I would really love if we could have our cake and eat it - the tragedy of Brexit is that we can't. We've got a choice to make - is it Britain or is it Europe? The cost of us leaving Europe, or even signalling that we're going to leave, would be much greater than the costs that would be associated with Brexit."

"The economic interests of it are very clear. If there's a choice between Europe and the UK, we simply have to choose Europe."