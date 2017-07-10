"People should have choices about what they do as they consider retirement"

The Citizens' Assembly has proposed an end to mandatory retirement.

Although there is currently no specific retirement age in Ireland, the decision is often made by employers, leaving many people feeling as though they have no choice but to retire when they would rather keep working.

Mairead Hayes of the Irish Senior Citizens Parliament and John Barry, HR consultant and adviser to employers in the small and medium enterprise sector, joined us to discuss this idea.