Saoirse Ronan has been criticised for her Aer Lingus sketch on Saturday Night Live.

She also turned the frequent mispronunciation of her name into a comic routine.

Is she needlessly indulging American stereotypes of Irish people, or is it all just an overreaction?

Roe McDermott, movie critic with Hot Press magazine, describes her as "the epitome of professionalism" but says that this is "one of those examples where her desire to be amiable is getting in her way."

She also adds that SNL hasn't been particularly funny for years.

Brian Lloyd, movies editor with Entertainment.ie and contributor to our weekly movies slot on The Last Word, thinks Saoirse Ronan is probably "indulging broad stereotypes and being a hospitable guest."

"If it was a good sketch and was actually funny, nobody would care."