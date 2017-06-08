Former FBI Director James Comey's testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee has taken place, during which he accused Donald Trump of lying and defaming the FBI.

Cal Thomas and Marion McKeone joined us to discuss the latest from the investigation.

"The thing about these Washington hearings and investigations is that everyone projects onto them what they believe from their own political worldview," Cal said. "I think there is a chain of command and Mr. Comey violated it by leaking his notes."

Marion described the saga as shocking: "I think Comey has a misunderstanding of his role in investigations. That aside, for the head of the FBI to be afraid that the President of the United States would lie about something they discussed, it's beyond shocking and it just shows how low the bar has plummeted for what's acceptable in American politics today."