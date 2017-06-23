John Banville is one of Ireland's most prolific and award-winning writers.

He has just published his latest novel, Prague Nights, written under the name Benjamin Black.

He admits that he writes 24 hours a day ("especially when I'm asleep") and describes writing fiction as "a process of controlled dreaming."

"People ask me what would you do if you gave up writing? It's like asking me what would I do if I stopped breathing. I'd fall off the edge. It's a way of life."

John spoke to Matt about his influences, the solitary nature of writing, how it affects relationships, and why all the awards he has received are "worth nothing."

"I love the idea that people read my books and get pleasure from them, but you have to realise that they're not my books. The person who wrote them ceased to exist when they were written. The only thing that matters is the next one."