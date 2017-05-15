Whistleblowers have been in the news a lot over the last few months. Today we spoke to a former whistleblower in the United States about his own experience.

John Kiriakou is a former CIA operations officer. He was sentenced to 30 months in prison, but served 23, for whisteblowing about America's use of waterboaring during a nationally televised interview in 2007. This led to a four-year investigation and he was charged with five felonies.

As well as reflecting on this time, John told us about his new book, Doing Time Like a Spy, and gave his views on President Trump's time in the White House so far.

"One of the things that frightens me most about Trump is that he's so mired in scandal of his own making."

Listen below: