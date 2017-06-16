Leo Varadkar and his cabinet picked an interesting venue to celebrate his new role as Taoiseach - iconic Dublin nightclub Copper Face Jacks. Not what you'd expect?

Stefanie Preissner and Maria Brosnan joined us to discuss this and some of the week's other trending stories, from Arlene Foster's letter apparently asking the Scottish government to prevent same-sex couples from Northern Ireland converting their civil partnerships to marriages, to Ireland paying 75% more for beer than the EU average... and an awkward video of a man and woman on a Ryanair flight that went viral.

Listen below: