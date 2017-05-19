Liam Cunningham is undoubtedly one of the most famous actors in the world at the moment. Since 2012 he has been playing Davos in HBO's highly acclaimed Game of Thrones, which is now entering its seventh season.

Due to the huge secrecy surrounding the series, he was unable to give away any spoilers, but he did tell us that this season is "definitely going to be more cinematic."

Game of Thrones of course has a cult following, which means that Liam is now experiencing a completely different level of fame to what he has previously been used to. He said that this can be difficult at times when it comes to trying to lead a normal life.

"It's a bit tricky when you're trying to talk to your mates and have a pint and somebody taps you on the shoulder."

When asked what makes Game of Thrones so popular, Liam pointed to "the quality of the storytelling and the beautiful writing."

Away from filming, Liam recently spent a week in Uganda, which has "the fastest growing refugee crisis on the planet." It's an issue that is very close to his heart, and he spoke passionately about the difficulties facing people at the world's biggest refugee camp, which has had 2,000 arrivals a day and is already full despite only opening three months ago.

Listen to the full interview below: