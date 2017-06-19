Lisa McInerney could almost be regarded as a Cork writer - even though she's not actually from Cork.

The Galway native won the Bailey's Women's Prize for Fiction for her debut novel, The Glorious Heresies, and has just written her second, The Blood Miracles. Both are set in Cork, where she went to college and where her husband comes from.

"You have a fear of saying you're from somewhere in Ireland that you're not from, so I'd be very wary of saying that I had a Cork voice," Lisa explained.

Why did she decide to base her novels there?

"I think the characters started speaking in Cork accents to me, and I think sometimes you have to have a little bit of distance from a place to properly capture it."

Her newest work is "sort of a loose sequel to The Glorious Heresies" about "a reluctant drug dealer looking for a way out."

Lisa spoke to Matt about the book, and why she'd prefer to see Leo Varadkar's father as Taoiseach.

