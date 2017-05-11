Have you ever wondered what it feels like to live in a virtual reality?

Dean Johnson, Head of Innovation at Brandwidth, recently did just that. He spent 48 hours completely immersed in VR, which included sleeping and carrying out other everyday functions.

"If you wake up in VR, you just believe what you see," he told us when describing his experience.

But why did he do it?

"We wanted to change the perception of VR, to experience it physically."

Dean feels strongly that virtual reality should be about more than just entertainment. It's also of huge importance in education and training, as we retain 80% of what we personally experience.

Listen below: