Safely navigating footpaths with numerous obstacles in the way can be challenging, particularly for wheelchair users.

Brendan Carr, the Lord Mayor of Dublin, found himself in hot water over a press release which suggested that disabled people may need to use cycle lanes. This turned out to be a hoax; however, the Lord Mayor joined us to discuss the campaign launched by Dublin City Council to raise awareness of these issues.

"I want people to start thinking of the impact of what they're doing and the obstacles people with disabilities have to put up with."

Questions have been raised about whether the best move would be to fine people who block footpaths. The Lord Mayor had this to say:

"We do have a right to remove the obstacle and make the pavements safe for users. We have to do it in a very responsible way. We don't want to punish anyone - we want them to be conscious."

Sean O'Kelly, a wheelchair user and blogger at A Day In My Wheels, responded to the statement: "I initially read it and didn't think much of it. But I did think it was a very good way to get people talking."

"I would certainly hope that the general public would adhere to parking more carefully or putting bins out without putting obstacles in the way. It's definitely a start."

Colm Ryder, chairman of the Dublin Cycling Campaign, described the campaign as "very important." He remarked on the hazardous nature of the very narrow footpaths around Dublin city, and said that it is necessary for everyone to be aware of the impact of their actions.

Sean's final piece of advice to people was to put themselves in the shoes of those with disabilities and consider the difficulties placing obstacles on footpaths causes.