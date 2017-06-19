Since Hailo's rebranding as mytaxi, many people have been experiencing problems with the service.

These include difficulties locating taxis and even bookings being cancelled by drivers.

Joe Heron of the Irish Taxi Drivers Federation said, "I think when they took over Hailo initially, they had problems with their mapping. They still seem to have problems identifying where drivers are."

"That didn't happen as frequently with Hailo. Also, if you tap for a taxi that's three minutes away, it suddenly changes to six or eight minutes. I don't know why they have that problem."

There have been suggestions that taxi drivers don't like the commission fee being charged by the service. However, Joe thinks the issues lie elsewhere.

"I'm not so sure that's it's stopping a lot of drivers. I think they still have problems within their system."

Joe thinks Hailo "got in at just the right time and did extremely well." However, the current problems mytaxi is having could pave the way for other taxi apps to become more popular.