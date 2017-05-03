Nigel Farage has hit out at the EU for supposedly encouraging a United Ireland.

The former UKIP leader accused them of "stirring up dissident nationalism" in Northern Ireland and actively encouraging the people of the North to join the South.

Farage spoke to Matt about what he sees as an EU strategy to break up the UK.

"It's none of their business - the future is up to the people."

He also denied trying to deflect attention from the British government's difficulty in negotiating an exit deal from the EU, and responded to the fact that Northern Ireland voted to remain in the EU.

Listen to the full interview with Nigel Farage below: