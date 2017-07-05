Next year's Bravalla music festival in Sweden has been cancelled following a high number of rape and sexual assault allegations by women.

Plans are now underway for a female-only festival, an idea suggested by Swedish comedian Emma Knyckare, who said it would take place "until all men have learned how to behave."

Music journalist Louise Bruton and Today FM producer Kate Brennan Harding joined us to discuss the idea. Would it be a good way to ensure women feel safe at festivals, or a demonstration of sexism against men?

Listen below: