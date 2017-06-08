Norah Casey recently spoke out about the domestic abuse she experienced during her first marriage.

The businesswoman and broadcaster told her story on The Late Late Show two weeks ago, in the hope that it would help raise awareness of the issue.

In her first interview since the Late Late appearance, Norah spoke to Matt Cooper on The Last Word about the extraordinary public reaction she has received.

"I found it incredibly hard to talk about," she said. "It was the best kept secret of my life. I used to think it happened to somebody else."

As Norah explained, it can be difficult for many survivors of domestic abuse to come forward due to the complex emotions involved.

"I can't tell you how many strong women have told me that if it had ever happened to them, they would have kicked the man out the door immediately. I just feel worse when somebody says that. When somebody you love, and who you believe loves you, does something, you start to doubt yourself. You believe that maybe it was your fault."

In addition to the public support Norah has received, she has also had messages from people asking for help.

"I was just overwhelmed with the massive messages of support from people that I know, and particularly from men, and these terrible harrowing stories. I feel I'm in a vortex of people's pain."

"I'm not a counsellor, I'm a woman that this happened to. The key thing for me is talking to somebody."

Listen to the full interview below:

You can watch Norah's Late Late Show interview below: